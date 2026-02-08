Hunter Smith Sells 3,381 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter Smith sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $358,588.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,537 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,454.22. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $122.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,996,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after buying an additional 918,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,513,000 after buying an additional 639,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,417,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,323,000 after acquiring an additional 507,017 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

