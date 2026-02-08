Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Acquires $451,062.60 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $451,062.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 5,610,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,786,294.15. This represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.14 per share, with a total value of $1,873,944.62.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,466 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $544,109.82.
- On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.56 per share, with a total value of $1,423,176.48.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,075 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,273,624.25.
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,165 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,305,667.80.
- On Tuesday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,730 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.15 per share, with a total value of $272,849.50.
- On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,400 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,723 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $246,015.84.
- On Friday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,541 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $288,943.83.
- On Thursday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,654 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.35 per share, for a total transaction of $294,830.90.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 4.2%
NYSE:ASA opened at $65.90 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $78.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.
Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.
The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASA Gold and Precious Metals
- Virtually Limitless Energy
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.