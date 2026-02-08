Insider Buying: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases $301,150.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Tryniski acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.23 per share, for a total transaction of $301,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,322.18. This trade represents a 35.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.18). Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. William Blair set a $60.00 target price on Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 455,265 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $13,422,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 306.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 209,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 157,796 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 968,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,176,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,327,000 after buying an additional 126,302 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

