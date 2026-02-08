Insider Buying: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) CEO Acquires $495,000.00 in Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) CEO William Boor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.00 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,890. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $538.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.32. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.53 and a 12-month high of $713.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.00 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $580.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Cavco Industries to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities upgraded Cavco Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cavco Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insider buys — CEO William Boor bought 1,000 shares and several directors (David Greenblatt, Steven Moster) added to their stakes in early February, signaling management confidence and providing a tangible catalyst for buying interest. CEO Form 4

Multiple insider buys — CEO William Boor bought 1,000 shares and several directors (David Greenblatt, Steven Moster) added to their stakes in early February, signaling management confidence and providing a tangible catalyst for buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Director purchases detailed — David Greenblatt bought additional shares (87 on Feb 4 and earlier 413), and Steven Moster acquired 300 shares; these incremental buys reinforce insider alignment with shareholders. InsiderTrades Alert

Director purchases detailed — David Greenblatt bought additional shares (87 on Feb 4 and earlier 413), and Steven Moster acquired 300 shares; these incremental buys reinforce insider alignment with shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Positive market narratives — recent MarketBeat coverage highlights rising demand for affordable housing and positions Cavco as a beneficiary, which can lift sentiment and trading flows into CVCO. MarketBeat Article

Positive market narratives — recent MarketBeat coverage highlights rising demand for affordable housing and positions Cavco as a beneficiary, which can lift sentiment and trading flows into CVCO. Neutral Sentiment: Hedge-fund/industry commentary mentions Cavco in broader markets coverage (InsiderMonkey roundup). This raises awareness but is unlikely by itself to move fundamentals. InsiderMonkey Roundup

Hedge-fund/industry commentary mentions Cavco in broader markets coverage (InsiderMonkey roundup). This raises awareness but is unlikely by itself to move fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report shows effectively zero reported short interest (no meaningful change), so short-covering is not a likely explanation for intraday moves. (Data appears to show 0 shares and a 0.0 days ratio.)

Short-interest report shows effectively zero reported short interest (no meaningful change), so short-covering is not a likely explanation for intraday moves. (Data appears to show 0 shares and a 0.0 days ratio.) Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Jan. 29) missed consensus on EPS and revenue, which is a fundamental headwind and explains some analyst caution and mixed ratings. Investors should weigh insider buying against the earnings shortfall. MarketBeat CVCO Profile

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

