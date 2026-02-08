Insider Buying: Voltaic Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR) Insider Purchases A$357,500.00 in Stock

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani acquired 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 per share, with a total value of A$357,500.00.

Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Daniel Raihani bought 3,000,000 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of A$141,000.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Raihani purchased 1,500,000 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Raihani acquired 500,000 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Raihani acquired 1,500,000 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$57,000.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Daniel Raihani acquired 1,500,001 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$7,500.01.

On Thursday, December 18th, Daniel Raihani bought 1,000,000 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$41,000.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. It primarily explores for lithium, rare-earth elements, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold. The company was formerly known as Eon NRG Limited and changed its name to Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

