Insider Selling: Boeing (NYSE:BA) EVP Sells $644,516.00 in Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) EVP Uma Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BA opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $62,859,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 50.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after buying an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

