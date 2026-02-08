Insider Selling: Boeing (NYSE:BA) EVP Sells $644,516.00 in Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) EVP Uma Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BA opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $62,859,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 50.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after buying an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: India reportedly stands ready to order up to $80 billion of Boeing aircraft following a U.S.–India trade understanding — a multi‑year, high‑value demand opportunity that would materially boost commercial backlog if converted to firm orders. India to reportedly buy up to $80 billion in Boeing aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: Saudia is in early talks with Boeing (and Airbus) for what Bloomberg reports could be ~150 jets — another potential large order that supports narrowbody and widebody production demand. Saudia talks with Boeing, Airbus for large jet order
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing reported a blowout quarterly EPS and revenue beat in late January and has seen upward analyst actions/price‑target increases — this recent earnings strength supports current valuation and investor optimism. MarketBeat: Boeing trading/earnings summary
- Positive Sentiment: Aftermarket and delivery wins: Boeing signed a record landing‑gear services deal with Singapore Airlines and lessor CDB Aviation delivered three 737‑8s to WestJet; Boeing also won a ~$2.8B F‑15 upgrade contract for South Korea — all support recurring revenue and backlog. Landing gear deal CDB Aviation delivery F-15 contract
- Neutral Sentiment: Two Boeing executive VPs disclosed recent share sales (SEC filings) — typical liquidity actions but can attract investor attention; filings are routine and not flagged as insider lack of confidence. Insider sale filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Boeing is shifting some 787 engineering work to South Carolina and targeting a production first flight for the 777X in April — operational moves that could lower costs and unlock new production milestones but carry execution risk. 787 engineering move 777X first flight target
- Negative Sentiment: Thirty‑one families have asked an appeals court to revive a criminal case over two 737 Max crashes — renewed criminal litigation would increase legal exposure and reputational risk. Families ask to revive criminal case
- Negative Sentiment: The UK CAA is probing a Boeing 787 fuel‑switch incident involving Air India — regulatory scrutiny could lead to inspections, operational impacts or further oversight. UK CAA probe
- Negative Sentiment: Boeing’s defense unit is cutting roughly 300 supply‑chain roles and trimming personnel — may reduce costs but signals near‑term disruption and execution risk that could pressure near‑term performance. Defense unit job cuts
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
