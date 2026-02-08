Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) EVP Sells $407,871.64 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) EVP John Watts sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.57, for a total transaction of $407,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,467.30. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 5.0%

NYSE:CW opened at $649.45 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $683.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $596.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Curtiss-Wright

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4

Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling from top executives is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO, CFO, COO and multiple VPs/EVPs disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (filed Feb 4–5). The scale and timing of these disposals are pressuring sentiment and are likely the primary reason for intraday volatility despite positive fundamentals. Curtiss‑Wright Insider Exodus Sample SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.