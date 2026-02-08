Insider Selling: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $928,950.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $928,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,749.20. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Andrew Callos sold 886 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $55,020.60.

On Monday, January 5th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $904,200.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Andrew Callos sold 1,798 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $112,590.76.

On Monday, December 29th, Andrew Callos sold 1,809 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $112,953.96.

On Monday, December 8th, Andrew Callos sold 1,042 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $68,730.32.

On Friday, December 5th, Andrew Callos sold 52,486 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $3,461,451.70.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.54. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYTK

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.