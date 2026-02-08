Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $870,700.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,271,796.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 14.0%
HOOD stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Robinhood Markets News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market rally helped lift HOOD intraday as Nvidia-led strength boosted risk assets and magnitude of gains for many fintech names. Stock market today: Dow soars 800 points as Nvidia jumps 7%; Robinhood surges (live coverage)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade (Seeking Alpha piece) rates HOOD a buy ahead of Q4, citing valuation pullback and diversification into subscriptions, net interest and new products—this narrative supports upside if earnings beat. Robinhood: A Buy Ahead Q4 Earnings (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Previews from Zacks and others highlight solid equity and options trading that could buoy Q4 results even as crypto lags—this revenue mix reduces single-asset sensitivity and underpins near-term earnings upside. Solid Equity, Options Trading to Aid HOOD Q4 Earnings Amid Crypto Slump
- Positive Sentiment: Stories flag potential new revenue catalysts—possible role on a SpaceX IPO and the opportunity to re-engage high-profile account flows—which could lift deposits/trading activity if realized. Robinhood’s Potential SpaceX IPO Role And Trump Accounts Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target to $130 (from $155) but maintained a Buy rating—reduces upside relative to prior targets while still signaling analyst confidence; useful context for target-driven positioning. Analyst price-target note (Benzinga/TickerReport)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-modeling previews (Zacks and others) lay out key metrics—user activity, BTC volumes, net interest and subscriptions—to watch in the Q4 print; these items will determine how much the crypto move affects the actual earnings reaction. What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Falling cryptocurrency prices and weaker prediction-market activity are immediate headwinds for crypto revenue and trading volumes—this is cited as a key reason for recent downward pressure on HOOD. Falling Cryptocurrency Prices and Concerns Surrounding Lower Prediction Market Activity Weighs on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Negative Sentiment: Broad crypto selloff knocked down crypto-exposed fintech peers; Robinhood shares moved lower alongside Coinbase and Circle during the Bitcoin crash—illustrates vulnerability to sharp crypto moves. Robinhood, Coinbase, Circle shares slide after Bitcoin crash
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling (Steven Quirk, Daniel M. Gallagher Jr.) disclosed in Form 4 filings—large reductions in holdings can be perceived negatively by the market. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Options-focused commentary highlighted an extended pre-earnings pullback (multi-day losing streak), raising short-term downside risk into the report if results disappoint. Robinhood Stock Eyes 8th Consecutive Loss Before Earnings
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,823,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $3,860,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 909.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 479.4% during the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $152.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.