Insider Selling: Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells $831,645.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) Director John Cohn sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.62, for a total transaction of $831,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,974,551.50. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WWD opened at $388.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.93. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $392.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $996.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.92 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $378.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Woodward from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

