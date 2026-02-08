iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Stock Position Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.0%
IJT stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $154.04.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
