J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,997 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 485.2% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.79.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $171.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day moving average of $188.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $234.33.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

