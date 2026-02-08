Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $3.07 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 111,359 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 35.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

JRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, sportswear and swimwear. Founded in 1994 in the Jerash special economic zone of Jordan, the company has built a vertically integrated production model that spans product design, raw material sourcing, fabric printing, sewing and finishing. By controlling each stage of the manufacturing process, Jerash maintains strict quality standards and achieves competitive lead times for its apparel collections.

Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Jordan with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Jerash produces both proprietary brands and private-label merchandise for major retailers.

