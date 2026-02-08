Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Director Buys $1,011,320.10 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $137.67 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $138.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,350,000 after buying an additional 1,485,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY‑2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally.

Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double‑digit order growth, with data‑center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins.

Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance).

Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter.

Heavy call‑option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment).

Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade.

Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color.

Executive share sale disclosed — A large VP sale (~$6.08M) was reported recently; some investors view such sales as profit‑taking or rebalancing and it can temper sentiment.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

