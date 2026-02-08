Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JCI. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

NYSE JCI opened at $137.67 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Maseco LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY‑2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Earnings Beat Article

Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY‑2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double‑digit order growth, with data‑center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Backlog / Data‑Center Demand

Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double‑digit order growth, with data‑center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Wells Fargo Note

Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. SEC Filing

Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call‑option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment).

Heavy call‑option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment). Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Mizuho Note

Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. PR Newswire

Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. Negative Sentiment: Executive share sale disclosed — A large VP sale (~$6.08M) was reported recently; some investors view such sales as profit‑taking or rebalancing and it can temper sentiment. Insider Sale

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

