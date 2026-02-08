Jonathan Symonds Acquires 2,500 Shares of GSK (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 per share, with a total value of £52,850.
Jonathan Symonds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 22nd, Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,650 shares of GSK stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, for a total transaction of £29,865.
GSK Price Performance
LON GSK opened at GBX 2,198 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,846.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,668.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,867.86.
GSK News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GSK Chair Sir Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,500 shares at GBX 2,114 (≈£52,850), signaling insider confidence. GSK Chair Sir Jonathan Symonds Buys Additional Shares in the Company
- Positive Sentiment: EU approved GSK’s Nucala for use in uncontrolled COPD — expands label and addressable market for an existing respiratory franchise. EU gives GSK’s Nucala green light for use in uncontrolled COPD
- Positive Sentiment: EU granted adult approval for GSK’s RSV vaccine — a major commercial milestone that supports revenue growth expectations for respiratory vaccines. GSK RSV Vaccine Wins EU Adult Approval As Shares Trade Above Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage action: Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and GBX 2,300 target — provides independent support for upside vs. current levels. Broker Ratings
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat: GSK reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit and highlighted strategic execution — this underpins near-term earnings momentum. GSK PLC Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary/valuation pieces note a ~47% one-year share gain and debate whether the stock remains attractively valued — useful context for investors weighing further upside vs. valuation risk. Is GSK Still Attractive After A 47% One-Year Share Price Gain
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance caution: Management flagged a likely slowdown in sales growth for 2026 under the new CEO — raises near-term growth concerns and tempers the upbeat reaction to approvals and the quarter. GSK sees slower sales growth in 2026
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.
