Jonathan Symonds Acquires 2,500 Shares of GSK (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 per share, with a total value of £52,850.

Jonathan Symonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,650 shares of GSK stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, for a total transaction of £29,865.

LON GSK opened at GBX 2,198 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,846.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,668.81.

GSK ( LON:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,867.86.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

