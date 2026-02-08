Joo Mi Kim Sells 6,799 Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $873,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,296.94. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, February 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 3,414 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $463,040.82.

On Friday, January 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,753 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $621,549.81.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 7,506 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $1,100,304.54.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $155.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $150.00 price objective on Qualys in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 100.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 9.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 545,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,918,000 after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Qualys by 68.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 23,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth $300,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

