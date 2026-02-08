Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KMPR. Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Kemper to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $56.67.

Kemper Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE KMPR opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Kemper has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1,098.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kemper by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth $36,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kemper this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kemper announced a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share (ex-dividend Feb 17, pay Mar 3), which supports income-focused investors and helps underpin the stock amid recent weakness.

Kemper announced a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share (ex-dividend Feb 17, pay Mar 3), which supports income-focused investors and helps underpin the stock amid recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors parsing management’s commentary on results and the restructuring steps; read the full transcript for tone and forward guidance context. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors parsing management’s commentary on results and the restructuring steps; read the full transcript for tone and forward guidance context. Negative Sentiment: Kemper missed Q4 expectations badly — reported EPS $0.25 vs. ~$0.85 consensus and revenue below estimates — prompting sharp investor selling and renewed questions about near‑term profitability. Kemper (KMPR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Kemper missed Q4 expectations badly — reported EPS $0.25 vs. ~$0.85 consensus and revenue below estimates — prompting sharp investor selling and renewed questions about near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged operational headwinds in the auto segment and announced restructuring actions that weigh on near‑term outlook and reserves — an area management will need to show improvement on. KMPR Q4 Deep Dive: Auto Segment Headwinds and Restructuring Shape Outlook

Analysts flagged operational headwinds in the auto segment and announced restructuring actions that weigh on near‑term outlook and reserves — an area management will need to show improvement on. Negative Sentiment: Citizens JMP downgraded Kemper from Outperform to Market Perform, signaling reduced analyst conviction after the quarter and likely contributing to the stock’s post‑earnings pressure. Citizens downgrades Kemper (KMPR)

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

