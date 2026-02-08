Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,927,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,221,000 after buying an additional 223,160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $28.41 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Featured Stories

