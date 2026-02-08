Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) VP Sells $317,980.21 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 83.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 186.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,448,000 after purchasing an additional 58,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,751.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 92,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

