KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 407.64 and a quick ratio of 423.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $11.53.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Ralph F. Rosenberg sold 125,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $1,033,634.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 742.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3,904.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR Real Estate Finance Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and management commentary showed strategic expansion and stronger-than-expected numbers (EPS and revenue beat), which supports valuation and cash-flow outlook. Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 results and management commentary showed strategic expansion and stronger-than-expected numbers (EPS and revenue beat), which supports valuation and cash-flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a $1.5B repayment target and aggressive asset resolution plans while evaluating dividend strategy — a deleveraging plan that reduces credit risk and could improve investor confidence if executed. Repayment/Dividend Article

Management outlined a $1.5B repayment target and aggressive asset resolution plans while evaluating dividend strategy — a deleveraging plan that reduces credit risk and could improve investor confidence if executed. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $10 to $9 but maintained an overweight rating — a lower target but continued confidence from that shop could limit downside. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $10 to $9 but maintained an overweight rating — a lower target but continued confidence from that shop could limit downside. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its target to $8.00 and kept a neutral rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also lowered theirs to $8.00 (market perform) — modest target compression but not outright negative stance from these firms. JPMorgan / KBW Notes

JPMorgan trimmed its target to $8.00 and kept a neutral rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also lowered theirs to $8.00 (market perform) — modest target compression but not outright negative stance from these firms. Negative Sentiment: BTIG downgraded KREF from buy to neutral, reducing an important buy-side endorsement and likely weighing on investor sentiment. BTIG Downgrade

BTIG downgraded KREF from buy to neutral, reducing an important buy-side endorsement and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded the stock from hold to strong sell, a sharp cut that can pressure retail and quant flows tied to third‑party ratings. Zacks Downgrade

Zacks downgraded the stock from hold to strong sell, a sharp cut that can pressure retail and quant flows tied to third‑party ratings. Negative Sentiment: Implied volatility in KREF options is surging, signaling elevated trader expectation of larger price swings (higher uncertainty and risk premium), which can amplify intraday moves and raise hedging costs. Options Volatility Article

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: KREF) is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.