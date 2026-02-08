Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) COO Sells $324,074.09 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) COO James Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $477,375.32. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $60.27 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed its rating (neutral) and set a $64 price target, giving investors an explicit upside reference that can support buying interest. Finviz

Citi reaffirmed its rating (neutral) and set a $64 price target, giving investors an explicit upside reference that can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.48 (from $0.46), a small but constructive near‑term revision that can lift quarter‑specific expectations. MarketBeat Zacks note

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.48 (from $0.46), a small but constructive near‑term revision that can lift quarter‑specific expectations. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus coverage referenced by AmericanBankingNews shows a “Moderate Buy” takeaway, which may attract momentum buyers and support sentiment. AmericanBankingNews

Brokerage consensus coverage referenced by AmericanBankingNews shows a “Moderate Buy” takeaway, which may attract momentum buyers and support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece argues the recent soft quarter may be less damaging than headlines suggest, a narrative that can limit downside after the January earnings miss. Yahoo Finance

A Yahoo Finance piece argues the recent soft quarter may be less damaging than headlines suggest, a narrative that can limit downside after the January earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (around ~89%), and recent small position changes by some funds are unlikely to move shares materially in isolation but reflect ongoing institutional interest. MarketBeat

Institutional ownership remains high (around ~89%), and recent small position changes by some funds are unlikely to move shares materially in isolation but reflect ongoing institutional interest. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued a series of downward revisions to multiple quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $1.89, FY2027 to $3.04), flagging weaker near‑term profit outlook and raising execution risk. MarketBeat Zacks notes

Zacks issued a series of downward revisions to multiple quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $1.89, FY2027 to $3.04), flagging weaker near‑term profit outlook and raising execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares (reducing his position ~40%) and EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares; material insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if driven by personal liquidity or tax planning. SEC filing (Fitzsimmons) SEC filing (Liu)

Insider selling: COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares (reducing his position ~40%) and EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares; material insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if driven by personal liquidity or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: January quarter missed consensus (EPS and revenue) and revenue was slightly down year‑over‑year — the earnings miss remains a baseline risk until upcoming quarterly cadence confirms improvement. MarketBeat earnings summary

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

