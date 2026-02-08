Leah Tate Sells 2,954 Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $384,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,530. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leah Tate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Leah Tate sold 2,554 shares of Belden stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,480.00.

Belden Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. Belden Inc has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden Announces Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Belden

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Belden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment is tilted positive — analysts and aggregators show a “Moderate Buy” consensus and recent upgrades that raise expectations for the name, supporting buyer interest. Analyst Consensus

Brokerage sentiment is tilted positive — analysts and aggregators show a “Moderate Buy” consensus and recent upgrades that raise expectations for the name, supporting buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage singled out Belden as a top-performing stock today (featured in Yahoo Finance’s roundup of soaring stocks and an MSN piece on names hitting new highs), which can attract momentum flows and retail/intraday buyers. Yahoo: Cummins, Belden, and Perma-Fix Shares Are Soaring MSN: Stocks to New Highs

Media coverage singled out Belden as a top-performing stock today (featured in Yahoo Finance’s roundup of soaring stocks and an MSN piece on names hitting new highs), which can attract momentum flows and retail/intraday buyers. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand and recent increases by funds (cited in MarketBeat reporting) provide buying support and liquidity, helping push the stock toward its 52-week high. MarketBeat Institutional Notes

Institutional demand and recent increases by funds (cited in MarketBeat reporting) provide buying support and liquidity, helping push the stock toward its 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals & valuation are mixed — BDC is trading near its 52‑week high with a P/E around 25 and above its 50/200-day moving averages; that can attract momentum buyers but also sets a higher bar for continued upside.

Technicals & valuation are mixed — BDC is trading near its 52‑week high with a P/E around 25 and above its 50/200-day moving averages; that can attract momentum buyers but also sets a higher bar for continued upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives is notable — CAO Doug Zink and SVP Leah Tate have sold shares in recent filings (multiple transactions totaling ~1,900–4,000 shares across dates), which may create supply and raise caution for some investors. InsiderTrades: CAO Sale SEC Filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 12,950.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 134.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

