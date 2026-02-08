Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

LPX opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $5,073,014.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 503,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,902.46. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,676 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,096. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 72.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,887,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $72,299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 674.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,646 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,068,000 after buying an additional 608,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 284.5% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 820,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 607,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

