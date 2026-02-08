Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) CEO Acquires $499,649.75 in Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) CEO Kathleen Johnson acquired 78,685 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 132.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumen Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Kathleen (Kate) Johnson purchased ~78,685 shares (~$499.6k) at about $6.35 on Feb. 5, a near 1% increase in her stake — a strong insider signal that likely supported buyer demand.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and management highlighted AI-driven fiber demand and enterprise/network wins; revenue topped some estimates — supportive fundamental news for recovery narrative.

Neutral Sentiment: Major brokers remain mixed: J.P. Morgan moved to "Hold" (neutral), UBS nudged its target up from $5 to $6 while staying neutral, and Goldman raised its target modestly — these provide incremental support but no strong bullish upgrade.

Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put‑option activity: about 76,952 puts traded (a ~157% jump vs. typical daily put volume) — suggests elevated bearish bets or hedging that can pressure the stock or increase intraday volatility.

Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $11 to $10), and other coverage has highlighted year‑over‑year revenue declines (~8–9% in the quarter) — reminders that growth re‑acceleration remains uncertain.

Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted a prior sharp intraday drop (~19.7%), underscoring recent volatility and the potential for outsized moves on mixed news or analyst actions.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

Further Reading

