Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by CIBC World Markets

CIBC World Markets downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Saturday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC World Markets currently has $52.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEOH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Trading Up 0.4%

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.68. Methanex has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Methanex by 33.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 21.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.