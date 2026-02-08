Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Stake Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,375.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,421.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,359.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 384.02% and a net margin of 21.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,789.76. This trade represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total value of $334,784.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,554.22. The trade was a 59.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,441.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

