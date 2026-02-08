nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $299,757.96 in Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) CEO Sean Desmond sold 16,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $299,757.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 602,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,634. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 5th, Sean Desmond sold 7,331 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $179,682.81.
  • On Friday, December 5th, Sean Desmond sold 7,331 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $176,750.41.

nCino Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $18.15 on Friday. nCino Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,924,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 201,499 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP increased its holdings in nCino by 61.1% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 1,815,868 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in nCino by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,357,000 after acquiring an additional 585,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,513,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 569,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting nCino this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and constructive guidance — nCino reported revenue of $152.2M and EPS $0.31 (above estimates) and issued FY‑2026 and Q4‑2026 EPS guidance that signals improving profitability, which supports investor confidence. MarketBeat NCNO Summary
  • Positive Sentiment: $100M buyback authorized — the board approved a $100M repurchase program (~3.7% of shares), which is a shareholder‑friendly action that can reduce float and support the share price. Buyback Mention
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus mixed but constructive — Street coverage averages a “Moderate Buy” with a mid‑$30s target, implying upside vs. current levels but wide analyst dispersion; this keeps sentiment balanced. Analyst Coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: Technical & ownership factors — high institutional ownership (~95%) and the stock trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day averages can amplify moves and limit near‑term momentum despite fundamental positives. Ownership & Technicals
  • Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling (Feb 3–4) — CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, Director Pierre Naude and other senior insiders sold sizable blocks at ~$18.26–$18.68 (aggregate proceeds ≈ $1.1–1.2M). Multiple Form 4s and concurrent sales raise investor concern and have likely created short‑term downward pressure. Insider Selling Alert
  • Negative Sentiment: Press amplification of insider sales — coverage noting the insider selling can accelerate momentum selling and volatility until management provides context (e.g., routine diversification or planned liquidity). Media Note

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

