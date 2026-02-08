New Street Research Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $328.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by New Street Research from $479.00 to $328.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. New Street Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $335.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $231.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $180.38 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.