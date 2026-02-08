Nimesh Patel Buys 2 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nimesh Patel acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,375 per share, with a total value of £147.50.
Nimesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Nimesh Patel bought 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,860 per share, for a total transaction of £137.20.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,400 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,380 and a 52 week high of GBX 7,965. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,979.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,917.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPX
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.