Nimesh Patel Buys 2 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nimesh Patel acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,375 per share, with a total value of £147.50.

Nimesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Nimesh Patel bought 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,860 per share, for a total transaction of £137.20.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,400 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,380 and a 52 week high of GBX 7,965. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,979.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,917.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,250 to GBX 7,500 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 to GBX 7,800 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 7,500 to £105 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,540.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.

Featured Stories

