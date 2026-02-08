Noble Financial Issues Optimistic Outlook for ARLP Earnings

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the energy company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

ARLP opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $7,842,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 30.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 260,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 60,627 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Quarterly update shows a profit surge driven by record royalties — a tangible operational beat that supports cash flow and distributions.

Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece arguing ARLP can sustain higher profitability, which may attract income and value investors.

Noble Financial raised several near‑term quarter estimates (notably Q1/Q3/Q4 2026) and lifted FY2028 expectations, signaling some analyst confidence in sustained earnings power.

Reported short‑interest data shows 0 shares shorted (likely a data anomaly) and a 0.0 days short‑interest ratio — no meaningful short squeeze signal.

Sidoti Csr issued broad downward revisions across multiple quarters and cut its FY2027 EPS view from $2.60 to $2.40, reducing near‑term earnings expectations and raising downside risk to consensus estimates.

Sidoti lowered several discrete quarterly forecasts (Q1–Q4 across 2026–2027 in various notes), which can pressure the stock as investors reprice forward earnings and distribution sustainability.

Noble also trimmed some multi‑year and FY2026/FY2027 estimates in the same batch of reports — a reminder that analyst views are mixed and consensus could drift lower if more downgrades follow.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance’s integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

