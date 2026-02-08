Noble Financial Issues Positive Outlook for LUCK Earnings

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) – Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, February 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $306.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.83 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUCK. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:LUCK opened at $6.65 on Friday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Richard Meynard Born acquired 30,000 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $242,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 30,801 shares of company stock valued at $249,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lucky Strike Entertainment by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 306,931 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Noble Financial raised its EPS forecasts across multiple periods (Q3 2026 to FY2027), boosting near- and medium-term profitability expectations (new estimates: Q3 2026 $0.19, Q4 2026 $0.13, FY2026 $0.20, FY2027 $0.49). That analyst upgrade signals improving earnings momentum and can support upside in the stock.

Management highlighted margin improvement plans (an EBITDA lift) and a brand-consolidation strategy with an explicit growth target of ~200 Lucky Strike locations by end of 2026 — a clear growth roadmap that could expand scale and EBITDA if execution stays on track.

Same-center sales turned positive in the quarter and company revenue grew year-over-year, signaling demand stabilization at existing venues — an encouraging sign for organic recovery.

Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (~$1.3B) which reduces surprise risk but leaves upside tied to execution and margin improvement. Investors will watch how guidance translates into quarterly cadence.

Full earnings call transcripts and presentation materials are available — useful for investors parsing management commentary on acquisitions, capital allocation and the rollout plan. These details will influence near-term sentiment as investors digest execution risk.

Q2 results missed revenue and EPS expectations (reported revenue slightly below consensus; EPS was a loss of $0.11 vs. modest expected profit), and net loss widened year-over-year. The miss and profitability weakness pressured sentiment after the release and highlight near-term margin and leverage concerns (total liabilities remain elevated).

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

