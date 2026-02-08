Noble Financial Predicts Stronger Earnings for Comstock

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock in a report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.07). Noble Financial has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Comstock’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.66. Comstock has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock ( NYSEAMERICAN:LODE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1,893.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LODE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 1,009,539 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock by 48.2% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock by 13.7% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 462,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Comstock

Here are the key news stories impacting Comstock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 to ($0.14), Q2 to ($0.08), Q3 to ($0.04), Q4 to ($0.04)), reducing the expected per-quarter losses and signaling an improving earnings trajectory for 2026. Noble raises 2026 quarter estimates

Noble Financial raised Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 to ($0.14), Q2 to ($0.08), Q3 to ($0.04), Q4 to ($0.04)), reducing the expected per-quarter losses and signaling an improving earnings trajectory for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to ($0.29) from ($0.39), a material upward revision that reduces the projected annual loss and can support short-term share strength as investors price in narrower losses. Noble raises FY2026 estimate

Noble Financial raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to ($0.29) from ($0.39), a material upward revision that reduces the projected annual loss and can support short-term share strength as investors price in narrower losses. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst maintained a “Market Perform” rating and left the consensus for the current full year at roughly ($0.22) — suggesting cautious optimism but no outright buy endorsement. Investors should view the upgrades as incremental rather than a strong analyst endorsement. Noble maintains Market Perform

The analyst maintained a “Market Perform” rating and left the consensus for the current full year at roughly ($0.22) — suggesting cautious optimism but no outright buy endorsement. Investors should view the upgrades as incremental rather than a strong analyst endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Minor tweak to FY2025 estimate (from ($1.07) to ($1.06)) — largely immaterial to near-term trading but keeps longer-term recovery expectations modest. Small FY2025 change

Minor tweak to FY2025 estimate (from ($1.07) to ($1.06)) — largely immaterial to near-term trading but keeps longer-term recovery expectations modest. Negative Sentiment: Noble cut its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.33 from $0.44, lowering longer-term profitability expectations and highlighting that while 2026 looks better, the path to stronger earnings may be slower than previously modeled. This weighs on longer-horizon investor returns. Noble lowers FY2027 outlook

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Mining, Inc (NYSE: LODE) is a growth-oriented mineral exploration and production company focused on the historic Comstock Lode in Virginia City, Nevada. The company’s primary business activities include the development, extraction and sale of gold and silver from its flagship Lucerne project. Comstock leverages modern mining techniques and infrastructure to access high-grade ore bodies in one of North America’s most renowned silver-gold districts.

In addition to its core precious metals operations, Comstock Mining maintains a commercial real estate division centered in Virginia City’s historic district.

Further Reading

