Northland Securities Boosts Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.11.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $505.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $531.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.09 and a 200 day moving average of $409.58.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,243,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,726.46. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,885. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Fabrinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fabrinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Fabrinet to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling stronger near‑term earnings optimism from that shop; this upgrade likely supported buying interest. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded Fabrinet to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling stronger near‑term earnings optimism from that shop; this upgrade likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks feature called Fabrinet an “incredible growth stock,” highlighting growth attributes that can drive outperformance — supportive narrative for longer‑term buyers. Zacks Growth Piece

A Zacks feature called Fabrinet an “incredible growth stock,” highlighting growth attributes that can drive outperformance — supportive narrative for longer‑term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities materially raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates (examples: Q3 2026 to ~$3.37, Q4 2026 to ~$3.58, FY2026 to ~$12.75 and FY2027 to ~$15.77), which lifts EPS visibility and supports a higher valuation multiple. Northland Estimate Revisions

Northland Securities materially raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates (examples: Q3 2026 to ~$3.37, Q4 2026 to ~$3.58, FY2026 to ~$12.75 and FY2027 to ~$15.77), which lifts EPS visibility and supports a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support was reinforced by Needham and Rosenblatt reiterating Buy ratings, adding to conviction among institutional investors and traders. Needham Rosenblatt

Sell‑side support was reinforced by Needham and Rosenblatt reiterating Buy ratings, adding to conviction among institutional investors and traders. Neutral Sentiment: Recent company results earlier in the week beat revenue and EPS expectations and management gave bullish HPC (high‑performance computing)‑driven commentary — a fundamental positive — but the post‑report period saw volatile trading (including a selloff noted in press coverage), reflecting mixed short‑term reactions. Yahoo Coverage

Recent company results earlier in the week beat revenue and EPS expectations and management gave bullish HPC (high‑performance computing)‑driven commentary — a fundamental positive — but the post‑report period saw volatile trading (including a selloff noted in press coverage), reflecting mixed short‑term reactions. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a piece outlining three key concerns (two related to AI exposure and one on valuation) and a rating downgrade, which may temper some investors’ enthusiasm and contribute to short‑term caution. Seeking Alpha Concerns

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

