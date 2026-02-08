Northland Securities Comments on Enphase Energy Q2 Earnings

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $49.80 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 21,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,826,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $8,541,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,260.87. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Further Reading

