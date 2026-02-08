Northland Securities Comments on Enphase Energy Q2 Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $49.80 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 21,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,826,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $8,541,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,260.87. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Enphase reported $0.71 EPS on $343.3M revenue (above consensus) and raised Q1 revenue guidance with management saying bookings are ~90% to the midpoint, which underpins the bullish market reaction. Enphase Energy Shares Rally After Forecast, Results Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms raised ratings/targets (examples: TD Cowen raised its target to $40; HSBC upgraded to strong‑buy; Oppenheimer lifted its target), supporting momentum and buy‑side interest. Enphase Energy price target raised to $40 from $35 at TD Cowen
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares at ~$51.98, a visible management vote of confidence that traders often treat as supportive. SEC Form 4 — CEO Purchase
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest and squeeze dynamics — Elevated short interest (~20–22%) amplified the post‑earnings rally (short covering can push price well beyond fundamentals but also raises volatility). ENPH Stock Soars 50% on Earnings Beat—Is It a Data Center Play?
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term demand and cost pressure — Revenue was down ~10% YoY, microinverter shipments declined and the company announced ~160 job cuts, underscoring cyclical weakness that could weigh on near‑term results. Enphase to cut 160 jobs globally, shipments drop
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and caution from some analysts — A handful of firms (e.g., Deutsche Bank) trimmed targets or maintained cautious ratings, and commentators flag ENPH as overbought after the sharp post‑earnings run, implying downside risk if momentum fades. Deutsche Bank adjusts ENPH price target to $38
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.
