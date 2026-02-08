Northland Securities Estimates MiMedx Group Q1 Earnings

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDXG. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $762.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 596,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.