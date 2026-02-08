Northland Securities Expects Weaker Earnings for Transcat

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities decreased their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst E. Jackson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. Northland Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2030 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRNS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of TRNS opened at $76.33 on Friday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.16 million, a PE ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Transcat had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Transcat by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Transcat by 14.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Northland raised near‑term estimates: Q4 2026 EPS was bumped to $0.55 (from $0.46), and FY2026 EPS was raised to $1.83 (from $1.75). These upgrades support stronger near‑term earnings expectations and likely helped lift the stock.

Northland trimmed longer‑range estimates: FY2029 EPS was lowered to $2.89 (from $2.96) and FY2030 EPS to $3.18 (from $3.51). Those cuts suggest tempered longer‑term growth assumptions and may limit how far momentum can run. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded TRNS from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” adding a negative analyst voice that can pressure sentiment, especially among retail investors. Read more: Zacks.com TickerReport

Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

