Northland Securities Has Strong Estimate for AMD Q2 Earnings

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $208.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.57. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.