Northland Securities Weighs in on Teradyne Q1 Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Northland Securities has a “Market Perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, iA Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

NASDAQ TER opened at $300.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $301.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $152,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 79.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after buying an additional 1,679,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 255.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,812,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,025 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat near-term guidance — Teradyne reported a clear earnings and revenue beat for the latest quarter and provided strong Q1 guidance, which underpins optimism about near-term cash flow and margins. Teradyne Trading Up on Earnings Beat

Q4 beat and upbeat near-term guidance — Teradyne reported a clear earnings and revenue beat for the latest quarter and provided strong Q1 guidance, which underpins optimism about near-term cash flow and margins. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded TER to a “Strong Buy” (Zacks Rank #1) after estimate momentum — the upgrade signals rising analyst conviction and likely attracts momentum buyers and quant models that follow Zacks ranks. Zacks Upgrade to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded TER to a “Strong Buy” (Zacks Rank #1) after estimate momentum — the upgrade signals rising analyst conviction and likely attracts momentum buyers and quant models that follow Zacks ranks. Positive Sentiment: Strategic push into AI/data-center test market — Teradyne announced a new data‑center/AI test initiative, positioning it to capture rising demand for AI chip validation and cloud-scale test equipment, supporting longer-term growth expectations. Teradyne Leans Into AI Test Demand

Strategic push into AI/data-center test market — Teradyne announced a new data‑center/AI test initiative, positioning it to capture rising demand for AI chip validation and cloud-scale test equipment, supporting longer-term growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions are mixed but trending higher for the year — several notes show sizeable upward revisions to Q1/Q2 and FY2026 numbers (and multi‑year estimates), reflecting earnings momentum; these reinforce bullish models but depend on sustained demand. Earnings Estimates Rising for Teradyne

Analyst estimate revisions are mixed but trending higher for the year — several notes show sizeable upward revisions to Q1/Q2 and FY2026 numbers (and multi‑year estimates), reflecting earnings momentum; these reinforce bullish models but depend on sustained demand. Negative Sentiment: Northland’s note is mixed and conservative — Northland keeps a “Market Perform” rating, cuts some Q3/Q4 2026 EPS forecasts and assigns a $270 price target (below the current market price), introducing near-term skepticism and a valuation cap for more conservative investors. Northland Market Perform Note

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

