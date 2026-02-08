PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Stake Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,894 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $71,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $131.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $10,115,401.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,195.52. This represents a 69.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $1,200,762.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,536,010.20. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,582,144. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

