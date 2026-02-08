Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 466,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

