Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.