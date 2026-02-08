Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 39,855.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 67.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 830,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 220,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

