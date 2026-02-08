Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 27,365 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 542.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8,775.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1,246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $710,789.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,551.06. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,354,417.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,493.25. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

