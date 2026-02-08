Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,583 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2,654.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results & valuation check: recent coverage highlights Morgan Stanley’s better-than-expected Q4 earnings and a rebound in investment banking activity — the core drivers cited for the stock’s move as investors price in stronger fee revenue and improved outlook. Morgan Stanley valuation check

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles A. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,547,680.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,690,826.24. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 32,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $6,020,286.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 357,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,254,222.62. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $180.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

