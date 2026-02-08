Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $457.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Roth Mkm set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

PWR stock opened at $507.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $508.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

