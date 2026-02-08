Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11,549.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Freeport-McMoRan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across several quarters and years — upgrades include higher Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 estimates (Zacks now sees FY2027 at ~$2.71 and FY2028 at ~$2.84), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings leverage if commodity prices hold.

Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across several quarters and years — upgrades include higher Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 estimates (Zacks now sees FY2027 at ~$2.71 and FY2028 at ~$2.84), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings leverage if commodity prices hold. Positive Sentiment: Major price‑target bump: an analyst raise lifted FCX’s target (reported +10.45% to $62.23), which supports near‑term upside and helps explain bullish flow into the stock. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) price target increased by 10.45% to 62.23

Major price‑target bump: an analyst raise lifted FCX’s target (reported +10.45% to $62.23), which supports near‑term upside and helps explain bullish flow into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Commodity backdrop: coverage highlights Freeport benefiting from record/high copper prices and management’s focus on disciplined growth — a supportive macro/industry tailwind for revenue and margins if prices persist. Freeport-McMoRan Rides Record Copper Prices With Disciplined Growth Focus

Commodity backdrop: coverage highlights Freeport benefiting from record/high copper prices and management’s focus on disciplined growth — a supportive macro/industry tailwind for revenue and margins if prices persist. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and earnings context: analysts and writeups are debating valuation after the recent run and the latest quarterly results — supportive earnings beats but valuations now reflect optimism, so outperformance may require continued strong copper and execution. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Valuation Check After Earnings And Copper Demand Optimism

Valuation and earnings context: analysts and writeups are debating valuation after the recent run and the latest quarterly results — supportive earnings beats but valuations now reflect optimism, so outperformance may require continued strong copper and execution. Negative Sentiment: Cautionary note after the rally: a recent analysis warns that despite a ~47% six‑month gain, higher operating costs and lower volumes in some periods could temper upside and argues for caution on further rallies absent improving fundamentals. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold FCX Stock After a 47% Rally in 6 Months?

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

