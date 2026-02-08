Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 417.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,350.08. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,254.72. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,419,730. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.