Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6,208.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,509,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,970,000 after acquiring an additional 197,317 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,639,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after acquiring an additional 136,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,284,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $977.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $908.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $815.62. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $989.13.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total transaction of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $949,940. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total value of $2,226,287.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,907.20. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $9,649,169. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $990.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

