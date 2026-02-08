Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 358.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,300,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,244 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,939,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,201,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,450,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,384,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,558,000 after buying an additional 397,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.48.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $44,161.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,874.80. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $993,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 534,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,763.20. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,693 shares of company stock worth $1,693,220. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

